Obituary: Michael Leroy Morhain

Michael Leroy Morhain, 83, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana. Born on March 5, 1942, in Grand Island, Nebraska, Michael lived a life full of love, adventure, and devotion to family.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Valerie Marcelina Morhain; his parents, Elmer L. Morhain Sr. and Opal Watson Morhain; his siblings Maurice “Bud” Morhain, Elmer Morhain, Darwin Morhain, and Verna Stout; and two grandchildren, Raymond Gordon and Michael Gordon.

Michael is survived by his children: Mark Gordon, Debra Doty, Greg Gordon, Paula Mallette, and Marianne Gordon. He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews who will carry forward his legacy of kindness, strength, and humor.

Michael had a deep love for the outdoors. In his younger years, he found joy in camping, hunting, and visiting with friends and family. He was an extraordinary grandfather, known for his warmth, wisdom, and unwavering support.

His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

