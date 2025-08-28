Obituary: Vicki Corn

Vicki Corn was born on May 30, 1943, in Nebraska City, Nebraska to Don and Grace (Reeves) Messman. The family relocated to Great Falls prior to her first birthday. She departed for parts unknown on August 24, 2025, due to complications of life and natural causes.

She attended local grade schools and graduated from Great Falls High School (without honors, according to Vicki). After high school, she was married and was blessed with two children that she loved dearly – Melane’ and Tony.

She started working in the credit field not long after high school and continued to progress professionally. In 1986, she was elected President of the Montana Collectors Association and Associated Credit Bureaus of Montana.

After serving nearly 30 years in the credit field, she retired in 1990 as manager of the Great Falls, Helena, and Kalispell offices of Credit Bureau of Montana and then formed Shining Mountain Images, a computerized embroidery and silk- screening business. She won national competitions for design programs she created. She sold the business after 22 years of operation.

She married Russ Corn in 1987, and with that marriage came four more kids - his! Her hobbies were cooking and painting. She was known for her comfort food and her new delights. She regularly hosted big family dinners where the blended families had grown into one with six kids, four spouses, and twelve grandkids. She also shared her beautiful paintings with family and friends.

Vicki made many, many friends over the years because of her witty personality. Friends were made at home, the cabin on Camp Rotary Road, fifth wheel adventures to Parker, Arizona, and at their winter home in Gold Canyon, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Pat (Dave) Scotson.

She is survived by her husband, Russ; her children, Melane’ Guidotti and Tony (LeeAnn) Guidotti; grandchildren, Jake and Ali Rysted, Carson and Willa Guidotti; and Russ’ children, Bobbi (Bill) Corbin, Greg (Debbie) Corn, Ted (DeeAnna) Corn, and Rich Corn; and grandchildren, Mariah (Jenna) Elkjer Corbin, Olivia and Ben Corbin, Logan Corn, IsaBella and Walker Corn, and Carter and Brady Corn; brother, Roger (Candy) Messman; and lots and lots of Messman cousins and dear friends. Vicki’s first great-grandchild is due in November.

Much of this obituary was written by Vicki, herself.

