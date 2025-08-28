Obituary: Samual Glen Bleecker

Samual Glenn Bleecker (Sam, Sammy, Sambo,) 50, of Shelby, MT passed away in Great Falls, MT due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He passed away with family by his side. Sam was born September 16, 1974 in Shelby, MT to Robert (Bob Sr.) Bleecker and Junetta Wines Marcum. Sam grew up in and went to school in Chester, MT and Shelby, MT. As a young child, Sam's charm and wit were often seen by his family. As he grew into a young man, Sam developed a good work ethic.

Sam loved people. His love for family and friends was evident throughout his life. Sam cared so much for other people's needs. Sam loved spending time with his family and friends. Once a friend, Sam never forgot your friendship. Sam loved making food and bringing people together. Sam loved teaching his children survival skills and life skills. Sam felt like his greatest accomplishments were raising and helping to raise his children.

Sam worked various jobs throughout his life, mostly oilfield and mechanic work. Sam worked at Buttrey's for a short time. He worked in the Wyoming oilfields. Sam delivered ITB vans all over the western United States. Sam spent some time in Conrad, MT working for 3V Distributing, where he learned some of his welding and fabricating skills. Sam worked a time or two for Dick Irvin Trucking as a mechanic before and after working for H&R Energy and for Gasco Drilling as a drilling operator. Sam learned to improvise when fixing certain things and became an excellent welder, fabricator, and mechanic. After a few odd jobs here and there, Sam returned to Dick Irvin Trucking as a diesel mechanic and eventually moved up to shop foreman, where he worked until the time he passed away.

Sam liked the Vikings and had a Viking hat and a Viking beer mug, along with other souvenir type things related to the Vikings. Sam's real passion was cooking food. He was a wonderful cook and liked to try out new recipes.

He loved to BBQ, which let to his lifetime dream of opening his own BBQ place with some of his favorite food and bringing people together! Some of Sam's other favorite things in life were being in nature. He loved to hunt, fish, go camping, have a fire at the river, or where ever he might be. Sam enjoyed playing cards, playing pool, paint balling, and riding motorcycles. Sam loved being part of his motorcycle club, We The People. Sam volunteered several years with the “Bikers for Santa” group who found families in the community to deliver gifts to at Christmas time.

Some of Sam's favorite sayings included: “Get 'er done!”, “Chin Up!”, and “ We don't have much, but we have each other!”

Sam was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed!

Sam was preceded in death by his grandparents: Hugh Hanson Bleecker and Gladys Rowena Harris, grandmother Mona Kay Mayer (Irvin), Mother, Junetta Wines Marcum, nephew, Kurt Anthony Mitchell Bleecker, cousins, Dwayne Bleecker and Clay Lofgren (Bleecker), Aunt Patricia Bleecker, and other aunts uncles and cousins.

Sam is survived by the following: Girlfriend: Desirae Moss; Grandfather: Dwayne Irvin (and wife, Jan); Ex-wife: Misty Knight; Father: Robert Bleecker Sr (Bob Sr and wife, Bettine) of Conrad, MT; Step mother Ellen (and husband Lyle) Rush of Shelby, MT; Sisters: Grace Fey of Kalispell, MT and Shawna (Mat Nyenhuis) Bleecker of Denver, CO; Brothers: Robert Bleecker Jr (Bob Jr and girlfriend Heidi Beach) and Jed Bleecker (and wife, Kieryn) Bleecker; Daughters: Alissa Bleecker of Conrad MT, Rikki Bleecker (and husband, Justen Henke) of Shelby, Allyson Bleecker ( and boyfriend Cole Ellison) of Northpole, Alaska, Lexi Bleecker, and Lily Bleecker of Shelby, MT; Sons: Darius Bleecker and Sylis Bleecker of Shelby, MT; Grandchildren: Everly Bleecker of Shelby and Dristyn Bleecker of Conrad, MT. And many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends too numerous to mention.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 30th at 5PM at The Mint Bar in Shelby.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.