Obituary: Valeria "Valerie" Marcelina Morhain

Valeria “Valerie” Marcelina Morhain, 95, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana. Born on March 1, 1930, in Brooklyn, New York, Valerie lived a life marked by resilience, love, and devotion to her family.

A strong and spirited woman, Valerie faced life’s challenges with grace and determination. She took pride in her work as a blue-collar laborer, always committed to doing her best and standing tall in every role she held. Her greatest joys, however, came from being a wife, mother, and grandmother—roles she cherished deeply.

Valerie was known for her incredible cooking, especially her generous Italian meals prepared with love for those with hearty appetites. She was also an avid and talented bowler, enjoying the sport and the camaraderie it brought.

Even during a long illness and hospice care, Valerie never lost her sense of humor, continuing to bring smiles and laughter to those around her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter Paul Iacobone and Mary Marrone Iacobone; her siblings Peter Iacobone, Anthony Iacobone, Rose L’Heureux, Anna Bennett, and Madeline Iacobone; and her grandsons Raymond Gordon and Michael Gordon.

Heartbreakingly, her beloved husband of 59 years, Michael Morhain, passed just weeks after her on August 11, 2025.

Valerie is survived by her brother James Iacobone; her children Mark Gordon, Debra Doty, Greg Gordon, Paula Mallette, and Marianne Gordon; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews who will carry forward her legacy of love, laughter, and strength.

Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

