Obituary: Kathryn Postill Woodburn

Kathryn Postill Woodburn, 93, of Geraldine, Montana, passed away October 28, 2025, at the Missouri River Medical Center in Fort Benton.

Kathryn was born on December 30, 1931 in Great Falls, Montana to Isaac and Caroline Cruikshank Postill. The happy family of seven lived in the sturdy log cabin built by Issac on his homestead in the Upper Shonkin Mountains, southwest of Geraldine. She attended first grade in Geraldine and later grades in Fort Benton, graduating from high school in 1949. Isaac passed away when Kathryn was 9 years old, at which time the family moved to Fort Benton, returning to their mountain home in the summer. After graduation, she worked at the Chouteau County Bank and the Chouteau County Assessor's office.

Kathryn married Warren Woodburn at the Fort Benton Methodist Church on June 17, 1951, and they were happily married for 49 years until his passing in 2000. She was a devoted mother to her three children: Robert, Donna and James. Kathryn made her home on the Geraldine ranch until 2024, when she moved to Front Range Assisted Living in Fort Benton.

Kathryn and Warren carried on the family farms that have been operating for over 125 years: the Woodburn farm in Geraldine and the Postill homestead in the Shonkin Mountains. Over the years, they worked as a team to expand and establish a very successful farming and ranching operation. Their son, James, and grandson, Justin, continue to operate the ranch. On the side, Kathryn collected the patronage bills for the Geraldine Clear Lake Telephone Company. Later she allocated and maintained the patronage dividend records for the Equity Co-op Association.

Kathryn was a lifelong member of the Community Methodist Church in Geraldine. She was a member of numerous committees, held various leadership positions, taught Sunday School and Bible School, and served as church treasurer for several years. She was a lifetime member of the Geraldine Pastime Club.

Kathryn was truly a master of her hobbies: tatting, crocheting, sewing, and baking. She will be remembered in the Geraldine community for hundreds of homemade gifts: crocheted baby booties, flannel receiving blankets, high school graduation laundry bags, crocheted Afghans, tatted ornaments and Bible bookmarks, and her delicious caramel cinnamon rolls. She enjoyed participating in tatting workshops throughout the western United States and shared the hobby by teaching numerous local women.

She was preceded in death by husband Warren, parents Isaac and Caroline Postill, brother Isaac Jr. (Sonny) Postill, and sister Gertrude Postill Weishaar.

Kathryn is survived by her children: Robert Woodburn of Bozeman, Donna Uhlrich (Rob) of Fort Collins, Colorado, James Woodburn (Lorrie) of Geraldine; grandchildren: Jennifer Uhlrich Lusk (Isaac), Kathryn Uhlrich Magsamen (Brandon), Scott Uhlrich (Liz), Justin Woodburn (Suzie), Jason Woodburn; great grandchildren: McCall Woodburn, Kai Woodburn, Quincy Woodburn, Everett Lusk, Edward Lusk, William Magsamen, David Magsamen, Adelyn Uhlrich, and Elliott Uhlrich; and Sisters: Caroline Stewart (Charles) and Betty Anne Postill both of Fort Benton. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, Scottish cousins, and many friends.

A memorial service honoring Kathryn will be held at the Geraldine Community Church on November 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM. A lunch reception will follow the service.

A special thank you to the exceptional staff of Front Range Assisted Living, Missouri River Medical Center, and Peace Hospice that provided compassionate and loving care in her final years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Geraldine Ambulance Fund or an organization of choice.

