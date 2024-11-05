Obituary: Kathy Ann Anderson

Kathy Ann Anderson, aged 68, passed away on October 28, 2024, at her home in Great Falls, MT. Born August 19, 1956, in Great Falls, MT to Alfred J. and Muriel Kittock. Kathy graduated from Great Falls High School in 1974 and continued to be a Bison fan all her life.

In 1977 she married Jim Bryant with whom she had her first child in 1978, her daughter Kristen. They divorced shortly after but remained friends. In 1980, while working for the Import Depot she was introduced to the love of her life, Wayne “Andy” Anderson, Jr. They married in 1981 and their son Wayne Anderson, III was born later that year. In 1983, their son Tyler Anderson was born.

Our house holds so many memories including backyard parties, Halloween parties, the two big black gargoyle family dogs on the roof and her much loved bright orange Volkswagen Beetle to name a few; we would all pile into the family bug, and it was taken on many adventures. Over the years many pets were part of our family and Kathy loved each and every one of them with all her heart especially her dogs. Most recently her beloved dogs Beau and Stevie, and Henry the cat.

Her love for her family also echoed in her love of cooking. You never went hungry at the Anderson house because mom didn’t know how to cook for less than an army, from her goulash, spaghetti, lasagna, ribs, you name it and if mom cooked it was amazing. Our tradition of Eggs Benedict on Christmas Morning is a particularly special memory which we will carry on. Her famous Scrabble Chex mix made during the holidays was sought after and devoured by all her family and friends.

Her love for all things nature continued all her life but especially frogs, which she had a huge collection of. She often talked about gathering up tons of tadpoles and raising them to frogs in the backyard play pool as a child. She always said the mountains were her church and spent many years camping and taking trips up to the Hughesville area to collect rocks for her garden.

For many years she worked for Howard’s Pizza as a pizza cook and sometimes waitress and developed lifelong special friendships with many of her coworkers. She retired in 2012.

Kathy was also an avid art lover and collector; she and Andy shared this love and were sustaining members of the C.M. Russell Museum. Her love of art stemmed from her mother who was an accomplished artist here in Great Falls.

Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Wayne F. Anderson, Jr.; their children, Kristen Bryant Anderson, Wayne (Brittany) F. Anderson, III, and Tyler (Erica) A. Anderson; granddaughters, Aelyn and McCarthy. She also leaves behind siblings, Duane Roll, Pegge McCluey, Zin Matheny, and Tom Fiers.

