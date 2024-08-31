Obituary: Kathy Naughten Naylor

Kathy Naughten Naylor of Great Falls, MT went home on August 24, 2024, at the age of 72. Kathy was born on June 18, 1952, in Helena, MT to Edward and Virginia Naughten. The family moved to Great Falls in 1968 where she attended and graduated from CM Russell High School in 1970.

She went on to Northern Montana College to pursue her teaching degree. There, she met Clint Kegel, and they were married in 1972. They had two children together, Candi and Joel. They later divorced. She married James “Jay” Naylor in 1992. He passed away in 2001. She reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Dan Kline, in 2002, and they spent the next 22 years together.

Kathy loved to bowl and was on several leagues throughout the years. She was a past worthy matron of Evergreen Chapter OES and was a member of Miriam Chapter OES in Helena, MT. She was involved with Girl Scouts as a young girl, then later with her daughter and granddaughter. She was Ariana’s biggest cookie supporter. She loved to watch Nascar and football (go Broncos) with Dan and always enjoyed her family.

She is survived by her mother, Virginia; partner, Dan; children, Candi (Timothy) Elwood and Joel Kegel; grandchildren, Ariana, Tyler, Cody (Faith) Elwood, and Melissa (Raul) Amezquita; bonus grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.