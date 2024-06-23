Obituary: Kay (Catherine T.) Webb

Kay Webb (Catherine T. Webb), aged 86, of Great Falls, MT passed away from congestive heart failure and diabetes mellitus Type 2, on Friday, June 14, 2024. She died at home with loving family members at her side. Kay was born in Brooklyn, NY, on April 26, 1938, to parents John Esquerre Turpen and Mary Genevieve Gough Turpen. She attended two semesters at the University of Alabama before marrying Franklin D. Webb in 1958. As Frank was enlisted in the Air Force, they lived on bases in France, Maine, Japan, and finally Malmstrom AFB in 1965. They divorced in 1983.

Kay worked in a variety of jobs. She taught English while living in Japan and stocked spices at the Malmstrom AFB Commissary. She began working at the old Columbus Hospital in Great Falls, initially as an admission clerk and then transferring to the Human Resources Department. She served as the Human Resources Manager and then as the Employee Advocate at Benefis Healthcare, after the 2 community hospitals merged. She always looked forward to attending the Mixed Nuts dinners to visit with former Columbus Hospital employees.

Kay had many hobbies and enjoyed herself tremendously! She won many trophies while bowling, and enjoyed participating in city, state, and national bowling tournaments, as well as the Senior Olympics. She loved traveling to the tournaments, and during one legendary trip with her team, took 3 hours (normally less than 90 minutes) to arrive in Helena, MT from Great Falls. She loved playing golf and had a standing Saturday morning tee time with her Columbus Hospital buddies, which usually ended in the late evening.

Kay is survived by her children, Pam Webb, Jack Webb, Kate (Carmen Dorsey Webb, and Scott Webb. Kay cherished her 8 grandchildren, Josh Webb, Jason Webb, Julie (Steve) Southers, Zail Webb, Tiler Lewis, Xander (Jessica) Lewis, Matt (Amy) Webb, and Kaylee (Isaac Pizzi) Webb. She treasured her 15 great-grandchildren and adored her 4 great-great-grandchildren.

