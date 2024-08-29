Obituary: Keely Drummond Schearer

Keely Drummond Schearer, aged 23, of Belt, Montana rode off into the sunset and was welcomed into her Heavenly Father’s arms on August 27, 2024. Keely was born in Great Falls, Montana on July 15, 2001. Keely grew up in Belt where she attended school and graduated in 2020. She was active in several groups including DECA, National Honor Society, Youth Leadership, Science Olympiad, the Ladies’ Golf Team, and the Spanish Travel Group.

She enjoyed spending time at her grandparents’ ranch and showing 4H livestock, particularly lambs as well as traveling many miles as a child with her parents to rodeos and barrel racing competitions. She was very successful at showing livestock and won many awards and buckles.

Keely was very ambitious and worked several jobs during high school and college including being a lifeguard for the Belt Pool Corporation, working at The Ranches at Belt Creek, Bergara Academy at Belt Mountain Lodge, Belles and Lace Bridal Shop, and modeling for numerous western companies with Montana Silversmiths being one of her favorites.

While in high school, Keely met the love of her life, Wyatt Schearer. Keely and Wyatt were inseparable and planned to get married on September 7, 2024. Due to her battle with cancer, the the two of them had a private ceremony on July 8, 2024, and were married.

In 2018, Keely was crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Montana and traveled Montana as a goodwill ambassador. She loved the sport of rodeo, and after her reign as rodeo queen, helped with rodeo queen pageants and supported rodeo in many facets. Keely traveled with Wyatt to rodeo events across the western United States where he competed as a PRCA team roper. Keely was Wyatt’s biggest fan. The two of them had an entrepreneurial spirit. Keely and Wyatt started the Lazy 8 company together for rodeo apparel and clothing.

In 2019, she started to work for the Bergara Academy and Belt Mountain Lodge where she was the logistics coordinator for Bergara Academy and helped with the day-to-day activities and operations with Wyatt’s family. She loved cooking with Marsha for their guests and specialized in baking homemade cookies. The two of them took great pleasure in celebrating their victories and she always made sure Wyatt and Marsha had their crying towels, too.

In 2020, Keely enjoyed spending the winter in Arizona, where she and Wyatt trained horses together and enjoyed staying away from the snow and Montana winters.

Keely excelled after high school, and in 2022, received her Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing with a minor in Graphic Design from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, AZ. Keely loved to travel the world and started her own travel agency after college. She and Wyatt had many great adventures traveling together. They were able to visit many places including Africa, England, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, US Virgin Islands, Bahamas, Dominican Republic, and many places in Europe.

In May of 2024, Keely was having abdominal pain, and after traveling to Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, they confirmed that her eye cancer from several years ago had spread to her liver. The doctors tried everything possible to fight this disease, but there wasn’t anything else they could do. Keely handled everything like a true warrior. Keely passed peacefully in her sleep on August 27, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Keely is survived by her husband, Wyatt Schearer; parents, Jeff (Amber Osweiler) Drummond, JJ (Scott) Johnson – Meissner; sister, Brady Drummond; grandparents, Walt and Vicki Johnson, Buster and Susan Drummond; In-laws Chad, Marsha, Walker, Breanna, Bennett Schearer; and many cousins; relatives; and friends.

