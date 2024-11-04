Obituary: Keith Edward Baker

On October 23, 2024, Keith Baker, as our Momma used to ask of all her kids, left this world a better place than when he entered it. Being the eldest of four ragged members of the Phyllis Baker clan, Keith had his hands full. Keith let us know he lived the life he wanted and had no regrets; except he was leaving sooner than he wanted because he would miss upcoming graduations and weddings. However, this is not a regret, but one last piece of wisdom and love he has shared with us. Go see your friends and family so that when it is your time to leave, you also have no regrets.

Being quick and fast, with an uncanny ability to dodge tackles on his blind side - like God gave him a third eye - (good second eye? You know what I mean) Keith was a force in high school. Excelling in athletics, academics and making lifelong friends who were with him to the end. Keith graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in education, thereby clearing the path as he often did both literally and metaphorically.

Like those times Keith took the lead through the snow on our walk to school so we could complain and whine as we trudged behind in his footsteps. In the same way he was the first to seek advanced education, showing us our own possibilities through grit and perseverance. After several years of teaching and coaching Keith decided, even though he loved inspiring and teaching kids, he did not love being inside all day. Keith spent the remainder of his days outside working: throwing hay bales, fixing fences, moving cattle from the back of a horse, fixing what needed fixing, and loving it!

Gruff and rugged when needed, then sweet and a quiet listener when needed, or when you needed it, he was the friend who sat with you for a couple beers. Full of wisdom, to a lot of people’s chagrin, he was mostly right - can only give you “mostly” brother. Keith was a storyteller extraordinaire, a true entertainer with his words.

A confidant and protector too many to include: His beloved but annoying (beautiful, smart, kind – oh wait, this is about Keith) little sisters left behind, Marie and Melissa; the brother he joins in Heaven, Kendall; and the many other family and family friends, Brian, Ray, Michelle, Jefferson, Aaron, Holly, Red, Brad, (insert your name here). Keith was Papa Bear and Gamemaster to his nieces and nephews - Julius, Graysen, Alexander, Statton, Grayson, Delaney, and Penn and many who called him uncle, who he said he loved more than he could put to words (and that’s hard to do).

Keith’s end of life request was to be placed on a Viking ship and set afire with flaming arrows. Since we are unable legally to find such services due to Municipal health codes: join us at Armington Cemetery Sunday, November 10th, at 11:10 am with a reception at 2 Basset Brewery in White Sulphur Springs from 3 to 6 pm.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.