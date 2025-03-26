Obituary: Kenneth David Brandt

Kenneth David Brandt was born on August 5, 1934, in Lewistown, Montana. He died of natural causes on March 24, 2025, at the age of 90.

He moved from Grass Range as a toddler to the Fairfield Bench graduating from Simms High School in 1952. He married his high school sweetheart, Laura Emily Mathews, on August 7, 1955. He worked as a land surveyor and inspector for Thomas, Dean and Hoskins, Inc. for 40 years. He surveyed many parts of Montana walking hundreds of miles and ensured anything he inspected was done pursuant to specifications.

Even the last weekend of his life he was commenting on the unacceptable condition of the street he was crossing. He loved fishing, hunting, camping, and boating. He and Laura joined Peace Lutheran Church in Great Falls where he served faithfully as Deacon for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gustav and Anna Brandt; his wife, Laura; and all of his siblings, brothers, Laverne, Bernard, Harry, Julius, and Ted Brandt; and sisters, Mary Singletary, Dorothy Parsons, Eileen Joyce, and Bernice Suderman. Ken’s passing marked the end of an era of great, fun-loving parents, aunts, uncles, and friends with many great memories at several family get-togethers and reunions.

He is survived by his daughters, Catherine (Ken) Laufmann of Bozeman, MT, Ruth Denning of Great Falls, MT, Rowan (Laura Cameron) Brandt of Seattle, WA; and his sons, David (Teri) Brandt of Tucson, AZ and Larry Brandt of Miles City, MT. He is survived by 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, Ganetta (Jared) Askeland and their children, Josie, Jaylen, and Jaxon; Andrew (Kim) Laufmann and their children, Hayden and Bryson; Tyler (Hunter) Denning; and Anna (Luis) Laufmann-Ayala and their daughter Stella.

Ken’s family is so very grateful to the staff at Highgate Senior Living for the love and excellent care of dad during the 7 years that he lived there.

Services for Ken will be held on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Peace Lutheran Church, 3340 11th Avenue South, at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing an hour prior.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.