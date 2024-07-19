Obituary: Kenneth Lee Offerdahl

Kenneth Lee Offerdahl, 73, of Valier, Montana, passed away on July 16, 2024, surrounded by his family after a long battle with a neurological illness. Ken was born on January 3, 1951, to Vernon “Lee” and Betty Offerdahl in Great Falls, Montana.

He lived his formative years on a dairy ranch west of Valier where he learned what hard work and commitment really meant. Those that knew him in high school knew that he loved football, wrestling, and fast cars. After Ken graduated from Valier High School in 1969, he joined the US Army and served our country including a tour of Vietnam.

Following his service to our country and his return from Vietnam, Ken met the love of his life, Marie Curry, in the summer of 1973. They were married on June 15, 1974, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Valier. They started their married life together in Helena where Ken attended Helena Vo-Tech. Following the completion of his Airframe and Powerplant Certification, Ken and Marie returned to Valier in 1976 and purchased Curry’s Market which they owned and operated as a family business for the next 40 years.

Ken also joined the US Postal Service as a rural mail carrier in 1981, where he worked tirelessly for 27 years committed to delivering mail 6 days a week regardless of weather conditions.

Ken loved the sport of golf. He spent hours on the course perfecting his craft. His family often wondered if he truly loved the game that much, or if it was his escape from a house full of women. In fairness, he was an exceptional golfer, good enough to achieve champion of the Valier Open on two separate occasions. He also loved the Montana Grizzlies and was always up for attending any of the Griz home football games.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marie Offerdahl; children, Jennifer (Brent) Weisgram of Missoula and their two daughters, Brooklyn and Kali; Gina (Will) McCarthy of Missoula and their two sons, Connor and Colin; and Kendra (Dominic) Puckett of Great Falls and their children, Emma, Noah, and Gracie. Additionally, Ken is survived by his sister, Lana (Steve) Hilton of Great Falls; brothers, Roger Offerdahl of Columbia Falls and Gary (Chris) Offerdahl of Wichita Falls, TX; brother-in-law, Gene (Cheryl) Curry of Valier; very special cousin and friend, Steve (Jenna) Midge; and many nieces and nephews.

