Obituary: Kenneth Michael Amo

Kenneth Michael Amo, affectionately known as Ken, passed away on June 9, 2024, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT. Born to Richard and Patricia Amo on March 11, 1968, Ken lived out his childhood and early adulthood pursuing his passion for hunting and fishing, as well as excelling in sports such as hockey and football.

A proud graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1986, Ken went straight into the Air Force. He specialized in the ICBM maintenance career field as an EMT (Electro-Mechanical Team) at Whiteman Air Force Base, and Malmstrom Air Force Base. He retired in 2007 to go on and work for civil service with Rivet Mile until his death. It was there that Ken worked alongside many that he called brothers and used his military expertise to continue ICBM maintenance.

In 1998, Ken married the love of his life, Niki Efinger, and together they built a family filled with love and laughter. Ken was a devoted father to Zachary and Jacob. Ken was overjoyed to watch both his sons walk down the aisle to their best friends, and life partners. Zachary married Samantha Tracy, and Jacob married Madison Hester.

Ken‘s life was one of active engagement with the world around him. He was an outdoor enthusiast, often found fishing or hunting. He loved cross country trips with the family to Ogdensburg, NY and loved catching up with his parents; sisters, Deb and Kim; cousins, Tammy Amo; brother, Rick; as well as the many other New York relatives.

Ken’s legacy is carried on with his loving wife, Niki; sons, Zachary and Jacob…as well as their beautiful wives; mother, Patricia Amo; sisters, Kimberly Amo and Deb Amo; brother, Rick Amo; cousin, Tammy Amo; and sister-in-law, Denise Baker. His in-laws; nieces; and nephews will also feel his absence, and a wide circle of friends and colleagues.

