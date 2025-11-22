Obituary: Tavi Lynn LaRoque

Tavi Lynn LaRoque, 48, of Great Falls, passed away on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

A celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at O’Connor Memorial Chapel.

Tavi was born on October 18, 1977, in Great Falls, Montana to Robert and Patricia (Griffin) LaRoque. After graduating high school, she attended college at Great Falls MSU.

She worked as a cornea recovery technician and PR relations coordinator for Lion’s World Vision Institute for over ten years. She had helped to restore sight to over 1600 people in her career.

She loved star gazing, playing with her grandbaby, watching true crime documentaries, and listening to music. She was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother who will be truly missed.

Tavi is survived by her daughters, Shalaina Falcon-LaRoque and Journey Snyder-LaRoque; parents, Robert and Patricia; sister, Raquel LaRoque; brothers, Gary, Jacob, and Bobby LaRoque; and one grandchild, Maleah Lopez. She was preceded in death by Mahlon Donald Hess Jr “Young Running Antelope.”

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.