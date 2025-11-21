Obituary: Effie Sue Folkerts

Effie Folkerts passed away peacefully in her home in Great Falls, Montana, on November 14th, 2025, at the age of 69.

Effie was born on December 30th, 1955, in Wisconsin, and grew up in Trego surrounded by the natural beauty and close-knit community she cherished.

Life later took her to Minnesota, where fate brought her together with Kip. The two were married on April 23rd, 1988, beginning a partnership filled with love, devotion, and 37 years of marriage.

Effie dedicated much of her working life as a laundry aide in a drug and rehabilitation setting, where her reliability, kindness, and quiet strength made a meaningful difference to those she served.

Outside of work, she was known for her warm heart, gentle spirit, and the steady care she offered to those around her.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

