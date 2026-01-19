Obituary: Kevin D. Steinmetz

Kevin D Steinmetz, 59, passed away January 16th, 2026. He was born to Irvin and Dora (Kay) Steinmetz on June 7th. 1966. He graduated from C.M. Russell High school in 1984.

After high school, he became a diesel mechanic. You would usually catch him in the shop working with the family dog Tabatha by his side. He spent time in Alaska but ultimately returned to Montana. He enjoyed camping, fishing, snowmobiling and boating.

He is survived by his mother Dora Kay Steinmetz; Siblings Janine (Stephen) Hester, Sherilyn Steinmetz and Heidi (Matt) Smith, all of Great Falls; sons Buzz (Cheri) Steinmetz of Great Falls, Lyndon (Lisa) Steinmetz of Kalispell; brother-in-law Kraig Jackson; his daughter Samantha (Andrew) Hanson, grandchildren, Joseph and Samuel Hanson of Maine and his beloved dog Lainey.

He was preceded in death by his father, Irvin Steinmetz, and sister Cindy Jackson. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home, and the family will hold a small remembrance this summer.

