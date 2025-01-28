Obituary: Kevin Richard Ellertson

Kevin Richard Ellertson passed away peacefully at the age of 50 on January 19, 2025, in Great Falls, MT. Kevin was born on August 21, 1974, in Anaconda and was raised in Shelby, MT. After graduating from Shelby High School, Kevin resided most of his years in Helena, MT.

Throughout his years, Kevin worked various jobs but found such pride when working on a farm. A kind-hearted individual known for his infectious smile, Kevin was deeply loved and adored by many. Kevin was dedicated to achieving his goals independently, often embodying the spirit of resilience.

He took pride in caring for his beloved dog, Rosie, who brought him immense joy and companionship. His love for animals extended beyond Rosie, reflecting his gently nature and compassion for all living beings.

An avid card player, Kevin found joy in the game of Magic, often sharing his skills with others and teaching them the intricacies of play. His warmth and enthusiasm left a lasting impact on those around him, creating cherished memories that will be remembered fondly.

Kevin is survived by his father, Richard Ellertson, and his wife, Darlene; mother, Rita Laumeyer; sister, Kris Ellington; niece, Kendra Ellertson; nephew, Seanan Ellington; great-nieces, Arayia and Hadley Ellertson; and great-nephew, Taylen Ellertson.

Kevin will be dearly missed by his family and friends whose lives he touched with kindness and unwavering love.

