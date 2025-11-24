Obituary: Willie Gmeinder

Willie Gmeinder passed away peacefully at home on November 21,2025. She was surrounded by family and friends. Willie was born on January 17, 1945, in Kansas City MO. She had three sisters and seven brothers.

Willie's life took her on many paths. She was an original jack of all trades. She was an avid sewer, and she could figure out how to fix just about anything from cars to plumbing.

She owned, operated and managed many businesses. Restaurants, small grocery stores, painting houses and managing apartments.

Willie was definitely a nomad, having no fear of new places or new adventures from the Midwest to Alaska. In her heart, her home was the Pacific Northwest.

Willie was blessed with a very non-traditional family. A wonderful mixture of related by blood and related by choice.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, two sisters and a granddaughter.

She is survived by many people who were important to her in every chapter of her life.

No services have been planned at this time.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.