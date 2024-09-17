Obituary: Kyle Andrew Hart

Kyle Andrew Hart passed away Friday, September 13, 2024, ending his battle with colon cancer. He was born November 12, 1989, in Aurora, Colorado.

His family later moved to Evergreen, Colorado where he enjoyed playing air soft on the mountain with his friends, as well as many Boy Scout camping trips.

Kyle joined the Air Force in January 2010 and was proud to be able to live out his dream while also serving his country as a Security Forces member.

His first duty station was Malmstrom AFB where he eventually became a member of the Tactical Response Force. Here he also met Kristen and began a whole new adventure with her.

Kyle developed a passion for training while stationed overseas at Osan AB in South Korea. He then returned to the United States to Buckley AFB where he continued to lead the training program as well as restore the Emergency Services Team on base.

Finally, he was accepted for his dream job as an instructor for the Special Reaction Team Course training at Fort Leonard Wood.

Unfortunately, not long after arriving he learned he had colon cancer and took on a whole new fight.

Kyle is survived in life by his wife, Kristen Hart; sister, Bri (Dan) Downs; brother, Collin Hart; mother, Lisa Hart; and father, Brad Hart.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.