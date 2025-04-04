Obituary: Kyle K. Hipsley

Kyle K. Hipsley, born in 1954, in Clarinda, Iowa, was raised in various states across the country, and spent a couple of years in Paraguay. He passed away unexpectedly on March 21st, 2025. He graduated from South Plantation High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 1972.

Kyle married Sheryl Hipsley on February 19th, 2010, in Banff Springs, Alberta, Canada. The couple met in Alexandria, Virginia. Kyle's career was dedicated to the International Boundary Commission (IBC) between the United States and Canada. Over the years, he rose through the ranks and was appointed by the President as the Commissioner of the U.S. Section of the IBC in 2014. Prior to this role, he served as the U.S. Deputy Commissioner and Acting U.S. Commissioner. Earlier in his career, Kyle worked as a Lead Engineering Technician and Engineering Technician, managing the IBC’s three U.S. Section Field Offices in Maine, Minnesota, and Montana.

Before his tenure at the IBC, Kyle served as a Geodetic Surveyor for the U.S. Army and worked for the National Geodetic Survey, the State of Florida, and the Defense Mapping Agency, a division of the U.S. Department of Defense. He was also a proud U.S. Army Veteran. The International Boundary Commission was his second family. He cared deeply for every one of his crew members and staff as well as their Canadian counterparts. Kyle was proud to have lived in over 140 different places in his life and was the third generation to follow in his family's surveying footsteps, leaving an indelible mark on each.

Kyle was deeply devoted to his family, friends, and had a strong passion for the Kansas City Chiefs or anything with a motor. He was a regular at Sprint Car races across the country, often helping friends in the pits with their stock cars. Traditions and loyalty were very important to Kyle, and he never missed a NASCAR race, especially the Daytona 500. He also cherished the time spent visiting with his friends at "the rail." On lazy days, Kyle enjoyed watching classic westerns, and Montana was always his favorite place to be.

Kyle is survived by his wife, Sheryl Hipsley of Great Falls, Montana, and his two sons, Kyle Hipsley (Tannis) and Tyler Hipsley, both of Houlton, Maine. He is also survived by his brother, Chris Hipsley (Holly) of Earlham, Iowa; his sisters, Kari Jones of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Cathy Hipsley of Ocala, Florida. Additionally, Kyle is survived by six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be a Graveside Service at Manchester Cemetery in Great Falls, MT on April 11th at 11:00 A.M.

