Obituary: Lance Patton

Lance Kelly Patton passed away at the age of 64 on November 16th, 2024 in Great Falls, Montana. He was born on July 25th, 1960 in Salina, Kansas to parents Nye Brookover and Bill Patton. Shortly after, the family moved to Choteau, Montana where Lance attended Choteau schools until he was a sophomore at Choteau High School. He transferred to Cascade High School in 1976, after his family moved to a ranch outside of Craig. Lance graduated from high school in 1978.

Lance worked many jobs, mainly climbing and trimming trees, and studied Criminal Justice at Montana State University. He would go on to live in many parts of the U.S., including Texas and California, where he continued climbing trees and also learned to speak Spanish. Lance continued to travel across the country, where he would make a great deal of friends that he maintained up to his final moments.

After some years, Lance moved back to Great Falls, Montana where he would father his only child, Destiny Patton, and return to college at the University of Great Falls, where he graduated in 2000, with a bachelor degree in Sociology. In March of 2022, he moved to Hatillo, Puntarenas, Costa Rica, to enjoy his life painting in a warmer climate.

Lance was a great artist who enjoyed spending his time perfecting paintings to give to his friends and family. He was a talented landscape painter whose paintings can be found in the homes of everyone he loved. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those around him, especially if it meant getting to climb and trim people’s trees that needed maintaining, or painting people’s houses, even during times of struggle. When Lance wasn't painting or helping friends you could find him practicing his nunchuck moves or keeping on his toes with boxing.

He is survived by his parents Nye Brookover and Bill Patton; his daughter Destiny Patton; his siblings Blair, Jill, and Stephanie; several nieces and nephews and a countless amount of friends.

