Obituary: Larry Elden Stolle

Known for his courage, generosity, and love of the outdoors, Larry Elden Stolle, 70, passed away surrounded by family on August 26, 2025. Larry was born March 8th, 1955, in Lewistown, MT, to John and Treasa Stolle.

Larry’s life was marked by courage and service. His happiest moments were spent horse packing in the Bob Marshall Wilderness, camping, and hunting. He brought that same passion to his career as a firefighter, where he selflessly protected others and built a legacy of strength, kindness, and devotion to family. Larry dedicated 34 years to the Missoula Rural Fire Department, ultimately serving as captain and training officer. He traveled to the National Fire Academy in Washington D.C. to develop programs for juvenile fire setting, served as union president, was involved in investigating fires, and was a valued member of the HazMat team.

Larry worked tirelessly to better his community by becoming certified to install child seats, volunteer routinely, coach his kid’s soccer and baseball, and participate in Scouting events. Larry was a member at Florence-Carlton Community Church for over 20 years where he served as a council member.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, John and Treasa. Larry was survived by his wife Dawn of 32 years; their children Jeremiah Johnson (Ashli), Jake (Stephenie), and Teresa; Grandchildren Zoe, Kailey, and Rhett Johnson; Burke and Eleanor Seeley Stolle; his siblings Ruth, Carla, Ronald (Vivian), Darrell, Loretta (Dennis), and Barbara and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local fire department.

A Memorial Service is planned for September 19th at 1:00pm at Croxford Funeral Home in Great Falls, MT. Reception to follow.

An additional service to honor the brotherhood of firefighters and for the respect of their brother and fallen leader, a traditional firefighter service will take place in Missoula at a later date.

