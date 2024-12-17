Obituary: Larry Joe Hilton

Larry Joe Hilton, 73, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully at the Renaissance Care Center on Thursday, December 12, 2024, surrounded by family. Larry was born to Everett Edwin and Margery Lorraine Hilton on October 19, 1951, at St. Ignatius. He attended Montana State University in Bozeman where he received his bachelor’s degree in agriculture.

He met the love of his life, LuAnn, through a mutual friend and a love of bowling. After a courtship, LuAnn and Larry were married on June 23, 1984, at Our Lady of Lourdes with the reception at the Knights of Columbus.

When Larry wasn’t working, he was off on family adventures. Whether following his son around the state for football adventures, partaking in the family golf tourney, exploring the fairground and exhibits, and road tripping around the beautiful state of Montana. In later years, he loved strenuous walks being pulled down the street by his puppy, Rosie.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, LuAnn; son, Russell (Christine); daughter, Kimberly (Kolby) Manderle; grandchildren, Lily Manderle, Julia Hilton, Camille Manderle, James Hilton, and Elliot Manderle; brothers and sisters, Evelyn, Marilyn, Dave, and Kenny; and BFF, Rosie, golden doodle puppy.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2024, followed by the vigil at 6:00 p.m., both at O’Connor Memorial Chapel. A funeral liturgy will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2024, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church followed by burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

