Obituary: Laura Ruth Annala

May 28, 1929 - May 3, 2024
Posted at 9:35 AM, Jun 28, 2024

Laura Ruth Annala, age 94, of Prior Lake, MN passed away May 3, 2024. Laura is preceded in death by husband, Robert G. Annala; parents, James L. and Lena R. Gibbons; and sisters, Margaret Bratz, Doris Blazicevich, and Katherine Gillespie.

She is survived by her children, JoAnne (Scott) Furey, Jeffrey (Paula), Gerald (Rhonda), and Jay (Rachel); grandchildren, Aaron (Julia) Furey, Lucas (Shelby) Furey, James (Lauren), Molly (Alex) Kilpatrick, Allison, Gabrielle, Jacob (Megan), Amelia (Efrain Salgado), Andrew Henke, and RayAnne; great-grand children, Juniper, Bode, Ophelia, and Emiliano; siblings, Ellen Fischer, Nancy Stulc, Marion (James) Hunt, James (Connie) Gibbons and Thomas (Mary) Gibbons; and brother-in-law, William (Viola) Annala and many special nieces and nephews.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00AM, Friday, August 2nd, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 201 44th St S, Great Falls, MT with luncheon. Cremains will be interred at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Lewistown, MT on Saturday, August 3rd, at 11:00AM. Family and friends are welcome.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Creel Funeral Home website.

