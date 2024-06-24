Obituary: Lawrence "Larry" Duane Schott

Lawrence “Larry” Schott passed away March 12, 2024, at Benefis with his family at his side. Larry was born on November 25, 1933, in Great Falls to Henry and Betty Schott. He was raised at the family ranch in Highwood, Montana. He graduated from Highwood High School in 1952. He lived a typical ranch life, raising 4-H steers and getting into a little trouble we are sure.

Larry joined the Navy after graduation and one of his favorite stories was about him and some buddies driving motorcycles thru Europe when their ship was docked in Italy. He married Inez Stamps when discharged from the Navy. They had 2 children during their marriage, Les born in 1957 and Vicky in 1958. Larry and Inez were married for 13 years. The marriage later ended in divorce, but they remained friends.

He and Inez lived in Great Falls where he joined the Great Falls Fire Department. He was employed there until they decided to move to Las Vegas. He worked various jobs while in Nevada. He was a security guard at one the hotels where they gave him one bullet. Larry later worked in fire departments with the Atomic Energy Department in Alaska and South Sea Islands where they were testing nuclear bombs in the mid 60’s. He also worked at various bases in the fire service during the Vietnam War for private contractors. Larry returned to Great Falls where he drove truck, bartended, and other various jobs.

Larry and June were married February 14, 1976, in Great Falls. They were truly the love of each other’s lives for 46 years until June’s death in 2022. We were always so grateful for the care he gave Mom in her last years. They blended our family together and we are all so grateful they are together again and laughing. They owned and leased many bars in Great Falls through the years. The Beacon, J BarT, and The Office Bar in Vaughn.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.