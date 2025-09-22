Obituary: Lee Hyatt

Lee was born in Ogallala, NE, November 10, 1944 to George Roy Hyatt and Elsie Margaret Hyatt. He was raised on a cattle ranch in Arthur County, NE until the family moved to Park City, MT in 1958. In 1961 they moved to White Sulpher Springs, MT where he graduated from high school in 1963.

In December 1963 he joined the US Navy and was stationed at NAS Barber’s Point, HA as an airplane mechanic, until his honorable discharge in December 1966.

Lee eventually made his way back to Montana and settled in Havre in 1969 where he worked at the local parts stores and where he was to meet several lifelong friends. It was also where he became a licensed pilot.

In 1975 Lee’s love for flying took him to Great Falls where he went to school for his commercial license. He continued to work in parts until 1977 when he found that trucking paid better and allowed him to follow his dream of flying. He drove truck until 2002 all over the United States. He then went to work for Friesen Feed store where he made several good Hutterite friends. He worked there until his retirement in 2009.

Lee always loved catching as many of the local rodeos as he could and when he was flying helped out many cowboys to get to the next town.

Lee loved any old car he ever saw and had many of them. He had many that were thought to be junk and restored them to gems. He was a gifted leatherworker and made many of his friends and relatives gifts that were true works of art. He also took up the hobby of woodworking and excelled at that as well. He always had to make his work perfect.

Lee never married but was loved by all of his family and friends and will be missed. 2 of Lee’s great nieces were honored to have him officiate at their weddings. He was lucky to have many friends in the Great Falls area that helped him. His family is grateful for all that assisted when he needed it.

Lee is survived by his sisters: Rose White of Arthur, NE and Ruth Neal of Pray, MT, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Lee was preceded in death by his youngest sister Anita Kuntz, 2 brother-in-laws, 1 niece and 1 great niece.

A Memorial Service is being held for Lee on Saturday, September 27th, 2025, at 10AM at Paradise Valley Community Church, 1772 E. River Rd, Livingston, Mt 59047. His final resting place will be next to his sister, Anita Kuntz, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Columbia Falls, Mt.

