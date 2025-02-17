Obituary: Leighton "Wes" John Westereng Jr

Leighton “Wes” John Westereng Jr, 89, of Great Falls, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2025. Wes was born on September 8, 1935, to Leighton Sr and Margaret (Rudsenske) Westereng in Morris, Minnesota.

He joined the US Army after completing high school during the Korean War. After leaving the Army he went to work in the transportation industry working through the ranks to become a shipping supervisor.

He married Geraldine “Gerry” Staeheli and together they had three children. He loved his family fiercely. He also loved watching old episodes of MASH, Gunsmoke, and Jeopardy.

He was always taking care of his neighborhood. When he wasn’t with his family or watching out for the neighborhood he could be found playing golf, cards, and watching sports with friends and family. His faith was very important to him, and he loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus.

Wes is survived by his wife, Gerry of Great Falls; daughter, Lynne (Bob) Lemke also of Great Falls; sons, Doug of Avondale, AZ and Jeff of Norwood, MO; sister, Betty (Bob) Griffith; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

