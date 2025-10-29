Obituary: Leo "Chuck" Moler

Leo “Chuck” Moler was born on November 6, 1948, in Vinita, Oklahoma, to Leo and Dixie Moler. Tragically, his father passed away when Chuck was just three years old. His mother later remarried Ted Reather, and the family moved to Montana when Chuck was about thirteen.

Chuck graduated from CMR in 1967. Shortly after, he joined the Navy and served as a boiler operator aboard the U.S.S. Isbell until his discharge in 1971. Returning to Great Falls, he worked as a guide and packer for hunters at several dude ranches in the Augusta area. In 1972, he spent five months working at the Anaconda Copper Smelter.

In August 1973, Chuck began his Civil Service career at Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB) as a boiler mechanic. He married Peggy Bierwagen in May 1974, and together they had two children, Christopher (Krista) and Justin.

Chuck retired in January 2006 but continued working for Scheels for a couple of years. He was passionate about hunting and fishing, especially with his faithful companion, Sam, his black Lab. Chuck also judged youth boxing events across the state and enjoyed woodworking, creating beautiful bowls, and other items. As a skilled gunsmith, he built several firearms that are still cherished today.

Family was central to Chuck’s life. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Peggy; sons, Christopher and Justin; sisters, Carla and Kathy; brothers, Tom and Nick; grandchildren, Laura and Matthew; and several uncles and aunts.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Dixie; his brother, Charlie; and his stepfather, Ted.

There will not be a formal service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

