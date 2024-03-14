Watch Now
Obituary: Leo G. Moe

November 21, 1927 - March 10, 2024
Leo G. Moe November 21, 1927 - March 10, 2024
Long time resident Leo G. Moe passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the age of 96 due to natural causes. He was born on November 21, 1927, in Grafton, ND.

He is survived by his three children, Susan (Bjorn) Gjolmesli, Curt Moe, and Jeffrey (Sharon) Moe; grandchildren, Cody (Carrie) Moe, Cimberly Moe, and Cory (Melissa) Bowen; as well as four great grandchildren, Christian and Ciara Moe, Chance Bowen, and Gary LaFranchi.

Leo was a proud WWII veteran and a Navy Special Forces Seabee. He entered the Navy to serve his country when he was 17 years old before he graduated High School.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

