Obituary: Leona "Ona" Gale Christopherson

Leona Gale Christopherson, 64, of Great Falls, passed away in her home on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

Leona "Ona" Christopherson was born in Havre, Montana on October 16, 1961, to Henry and Delores Christopherson. She attended school in Havre and went on and received her GED. She loved to crochet and test her luck on the keno machines. She spent most of her life being a caregiver and cleaning for employment. She loved her family very much and was very compassionate.

After she lost her longtime partner, LeRoy, she felt she no longer had a purpose in life and became very depressed. She had two nieces whom she loved very much, Rochelle and Charlie. They were very close and no matter what, they tried to help her in any way that they could. She recently got her own apartment, which she was very proud of.

She had one son, Nathan, who resides in Mexico with his wife Laura. Ona thought the world of Nathan and was very proud of his accomplishments in life. She took vacations to Mexico to visit him. Nathan and his wife would visit Montana often. We had family gatherings and BBQ's while making lots of memories with Ona.

She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Christopherson; mother, Delores Sides, brother, Buddy Christopherson; and nephew, Michael Evans.

She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Ethel "Blue" Christopherson and Don (Joy) Christopherson all of Havre, Lanette "Sis" Goodnough of Conrad, Rod (Jennifer) Christopherson of Florence, Joni Michels and Leoda "Ody" Christopherson both of Great Falls, and Robin Christopherson of Butte; son, Nathan (Laura) Sides of Mexico; and daughter, Kristi Sannar. Ona also had several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews that she loved and cared for. She will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 1 pm.

