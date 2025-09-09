Obituary: Leonard Dean Buls

Leonard Dean Buls, aged 79, of Great Falls, MT passed away peacefully on September 4, 2025, surrounded by his family. He was born on September 1, 1946, to Ruth Hansen and Arthur Buls in Missoula, MT.

Leonard graduated in 1964 from Flathead High School in Kalispell, MT. Following high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and served until 1966. Leonard was a Vietnam veteran. He was employed by IBM until his retirement in 1999.

He enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, hunting, playing poker, and was an avid reader.

Leonard is survived by his wife, Christine “Tina” Buls; his former wife, Janet Buls; children, Tonia (Jonathan) Morison of Melbourne, Australia, Andrea (Mike) Shettel, of Great Falls, MT, Duane Buls from Belgrade, MT, Jennifer Buls of Columbia Falls, MT; stepchildren, Wendy Mitchell of Evansville, WI, Jill (Eric) Shelby of Richland Center, WI, John (Megan) Richards of Madison, WI; 16 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Elaine Pack of Normandy Park, WA, Roger (Diane) of Anchorage, AK, Danny Buls of Kalispell, MT, Karen (Neil) Dunham of Kalispell, MT, and Lisa (Gary) Morton of Rexford, MT; numerous nieces and nephews; and close friends, Lori Gamradt of Great Falls, MT and Lois Hering of Great Falls, MT.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Maurice, Patrick, and Duane.

A celebration of Life for Leonard will be held on October 4, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Heidelberg (27 Division St., Great Falls).

