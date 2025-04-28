Obituary: LeRoy Johnson

LeRoy “Lars” M. Johnson passed away on the evening of April 20th, 2025, in Great Falls, MT.

Lars was born in Williston, ND, to Bert Johnson and Georgina “Hilda” Krabseth on November 24th, 1937, and was the youngest of six children. His family later moved to Alamo, ND, where he graduated high school and met the love of his life, Bonnie. They later got married on August 6th, 1960, and moved to Great Falls, MT. LeRoy and Bonnie spent the next 64 years growing their love and family together.

After graduating high school, LeRoy began a career working for Northern American Vanlines as a parker and driver. He then went on to work as a warehouse foreman and retired in 2000.

Lars was a very handy man, he built beautiful furniture pieces and even built onto his own home. He loved to tinker in the garage and spend time with his puppies Lily, Sadie, and Bella. Lars also enjoyed fishing, camping and being outdoors. In his later years he thoroughly enjoyed traveling and explored the Oregon coast multiple times, as he loved the ocean. He also traveled to Utah, Washington, Arizona, and Idaho.

LeRoy was a very kind, caring and loving husband, dad and grandpa. He loved his grandchildren and was able to soothe their tears like magic when he held them. He scared all the boogie men out of the house and made sure everyone felt safe. LeRoy was always ready to help others. He was so loved and will be missed by many.

LeRoy is survived by his wife; Bonnie M. (Anderson) Johnson, sons; Cory (Colleen) Johnson and Scott (Chris) Johnson, daughter; Stacey (Paul Price) Johnson, grandchildren; KallieAnn Collin, Garet (Kayla) Johnson, Caden Johnson, Raena (Tyler), Ashley (Aaron), Marena (Morgan) Murphy, Ryleigh Murphy, great-grandchildren; Astellah and Mason.

A Memorial Service is being held for LeRoy on Friday, May 2nd, 2025, at 11 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Great Falls, with a reception to follow.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.