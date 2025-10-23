Obituary: LeRoy Schatz Patterson

LeRoy Schatz Patterson passed away on October 17, 2025, in Great Falls at the age of 85. He was born to Hoyt and Glyds Patterson on July 5, 1940.

LeRoy joined the Army at the age of 18. He joined the Air Force at the age of 22 and served active military for 20 years and 3 months. He retired as Master Sergeant.

He was a computer engineer at Compunetics, Inc. in Troy, Michigan for 18 years. He was a member of the NRA and USCCA. He was also an eagle firearm instructor.

LeRoy is survived by daughters, Kathryn M. Hilbert and Marcie R. Jarman; son, Ken A. Patterson; grandchildren, Christopher Ecton, Alicia Merrill, Zack Merrill, Rae Lynn Jarman, Russell Hilbert, and Staci Brownlee. He was preceded in death by his parents.

