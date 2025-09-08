Obituary: Lesley Cheryl Withrow

Lesley Cheryl Struna, lovingly known as Lee, Lee Withrow, E, and Grandma Ebo, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at the age of 67 in Great Falls surrounded by her devoted family. She was born on September 18, 1957, in Moberly, Missouri, to Lula Florence Brown and John Struna.

From the very beginning, Lee lit up the lives of everyone around her. She was the only granddaughter and quickly became the apple of her family’s eye. Her grandpa would take her for rides in his old Ford pickup, and she cherished those moments. With her beautiful smile, contagious laugh, and whirlwind spirit, Lee had a way of drawing people in and leaving a lasting mark on their hearts.

Lee grew up in Illinois and graduated from Waukegan High School. She continued her education at Illinois State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in Art. During her college years, she and her beloved mother shared a memorable road trip to see Elvis Presley, one of Lee’s lifelong idols.

Brave and adventurous, Lee later drove cross-country in her blue Monte Carlo to Montana to be with her cherished Aunt Dottie. There, she began a new chapter of her life. She met and married Paul Withrow, building a life together on a farm. Though they later divorced, Lee remained close with the Withrow family, who held a special place in her heart. She later pursued further education at the College of Great Falls, where she earned a degree in Finance.

Lee found the love of her life in Carla Ray, her devoted partner of over 30 years. Together, they built a life full of laughter, resilience, and love. A natural entrepreneur, Lee owned and operated Trophies Express in Great Falls for 15 years. She also gave much of herself to her community, volunteering with the Optimist Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and passionately advocating for women’s rights in the 1990s.

Lee was an artist at heart—humble, creative, and always eager to paint, design, or create something new. She lived life with joy, courage, and generosity.

She was preceded in death by her beloved aunt, Dottie Smith and grandmother, Loutie Marie Harland.

Lee is survived by her loving mother, Lula Florence Struna; her aunt, Dean and uncle, Rick Thornburg; her brother, Brad Struna; her life partner, Carla Ray; her children, Ron Ray (spouse, Rebecca Sundquist) and Trish Ehnes (spouse, Russ Ehnes); her chosen niece, Erin Withrow; her adored grandchildren, Jamie Sundquist (“Bugs”) and Tami Ray who she shared an especially close bond with; grandchildren, Justin Ray, and twins, Jillian and Joel Ray; Cory Ehnes, Lacey Olson; and her beloved great-grandchildren, Ronnie Ray, Riley, Reed and Baylor Olson, Ashland and Bristol Ehnes.

Lee’s family and friends will forever treasure her smile, her kindness, and the love she shared so freely.

