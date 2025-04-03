Obituary: Linda Braddock Bennetts

Linda Braddock Bennetts passed away peacefully from congestive heart failure on March 27, 2025, at the age of 75 in Great Falls, MT.

Linda was born on October 27, 1949, to Ralph Braddock and Mildred Long (both deceased) in Belle Fourche, SD. She grew up and attended school in Shoshoni, WY. As a junior in high school, her family relocated to Lewistown, MT. There she attended and graduated from Fergus High School in spring 1967.

In the fall she attended the University of Montana in Missoula, was a member of the Alpha Phi Sorority, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education During her first few weeks in college, she met her future husband Steve Bennetts, and they were married for 55 years.

Linda and Steve were both teachers; she started her career as a reading teacher at C. M. Russell High School. She later became a successful local realtor, followed by becoming Director of the Young Parents Education Center. Linda was also active in the First English Lutheran Church working on the church's redesign.

Linda has one brother, Bill Braddock (Peggy) who still resides in Shoshoni. Steve and Linda have three daughters, Robyn Bennetts (Abraham) in Seattle, Quincy Bennetts (Joel) in Whitefish, and Teri Day (Nick) in Chicago. They have “the best grandson ever" Porter Bennetts Shehan in Whitefish and many nieces and nephews.

