Obituary: Linda Fay Snider

Linda Snider, 68, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on November 3rd, 2025. She was born on June 25, 1957, in Baker, Montana, to Albert and Delores (Entzel Bonnett) Huether. Linda was raised on the farm in Baker, where she developed her deep love for family, nature, and the simple joys of small-town life.

After graduating from Baker High School in 1976, Linda made her home in Great Falls, where she would spend the next 48 years building a life full of purpose, laughter, and love. She pursued various extended college certificate classes throughout her life, always eager to learn and grow.

Linda’s career included roles as a Sales clerk and IT Support Specialist, and she eventually retired after many years of dedicated work. However, her greatest accomplishment was not found in her career, but in the relationships she nurtured, with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a cornerstone of her family, always offering love, and a listening ear.

Linda’s joy was found in the simple pleasures, spending time with her beloved dog, Sassy, and singing her heart out at karaoke. Those who knew her will remember her vibrant personality, her laughter that could fill a room, and her boundless love for those close to her.

She is survived by her daughters Angie Oliver of Murfreesboro, TN; Crystal (Dee Dee) Huether, of Great Falls MT; and Mechele Murphy of Great Falls, MT; her sisters Shirley (John) Emge of Chandler, AZ, and Donna (Greg) Jevne of Warroad, MN; and her brothers Jim (Eide) Huether of Wibaux, MT, and Ernie (Karel) Huether of Glendive, MT. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one aunt and uncle, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends who will cherish her memory.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Delores Huether, and her brother, Donald Huether.

Her ashes will be spread at the family farm in the summer of 2026, a fitting tribute to a woman whose roots ran deep in the Montana soil she loved so dearly. Linda’s warmth, humor, and kindness touched the lives of everyone who knew her.

She will be deeply missed but forever remembered in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to share her journey.

