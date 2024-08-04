Obituary: Linda Jean Hamma

Linda Hamma was born on September 15, 1948, to Vade and Theresa Hamma. She grew up in the Knees Community and attended grade schools at Genou and the Knees and graduated from Brady High School in 1966. She lived on the family farm and participated in the typical activities at the time such as Girl Scouts, Farmers Union, chorus, band playing the saxophone, and piano.

She chose to become a nurse and attended Carroll College, later graduating from St. Leo’s College of Nursing in Lewistown, Montana. Upon completion she was an LPN and worked in geriatric care in Bozeman, Gillette, Wyoming, Fairbanks, Alaska and later in Billings, Great Falls and Choteau. Linda retired in 2014. Linda’s clients found she was well suited as a nurse with her personal approach and kind responses to their needs.

Linda had a creative flair and loved to include items from nature in jewelry and macrame projects. She loved the outdoors, such as fishing, gardening, and camping. She had an eye for how a rock, shell or nut could be used in any number of ways. This “eye” later became obsessive about collecting things that might add a unique twist to her project. She had the same approach to people, always seeing value in a person for who they were and what their struggles were in life. This open-minded approach to others made it easy for her to make friends. Linda's giving and caring nature was her typical approach to life, frequently overlooking her own needs to help someone.

Like six and a half million people in the world, Linda battled Alzheimer's disease. Most recently she was a resident at the Great Falls Renaissance Senior Living facility where she received extraordinary care from the staff and from Benefis Hospice. Linda’s sister Debbie fundraised over $20,000 in ten years for the Alzheimer's Foundation to help with the battle against this insidious disease. Debbie performed conservator duties for the last 7 years and was committed to helping Linda navigate this difficult journey. The family wants to thank Debbie for her unwavering commitment to her sister.

Linda is survived by her brothers Don (Laura) Hamma in Spokane, WA, Bruce (Jeanette) Hamma in Choteau, MT and sisters Alena (Dale) Cropper in Rathdrum, ID, and Debbie Hamma (Dan Jacobson) in Great Falls, MT. She is survived by nieces, Dani Arps, Heather Arps, Helen Cropper, and nephews, Larry Cropper, Ray Cropper, Cody Hamma and Lance Hamma.

