Obituary: Linda Marie Cooley

Linda M. Cooley, 74, of Great Falls, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. She was born on April 23, 1950. Except for the years she spent getting her degree in math at U of M Missoula and teaching in St. Regis and Thompson Falls, she lived in Great Falls.

She taught math in junior high school and high school. She taught at May Tech for five years, both math and business math. She loved working with her students.

She worked in the IT department at Buttrey’s warehouse for another five years. Her final job before retiring was DA Davidson, again something to do with computers for five years. She explained it to me several times and it just went through my brain really fast.

She loved doing her “puzzles” – Sudoku and would have pages of them photocopied from the newspaper and books. She also loved playing with her little Pomeranian, Punkin, and had her by her side for 15 years.

She had two strokes in December 2020, and it was determined that she had dementia. Her final years were spent at Bee Hive Homes – Linden House.

She is survived by her “slightly younger” sister, Marcia Cooley of Simi Valley, CA.

