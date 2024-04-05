Obituary: Linda R. Finley Hendrickson

Linda R. Finley Hendrickson was born on October 19, 1948, in Havre, Montana, to Roy F. and Sally A. (Legge) Finley. She passed away at her home in Great Falls on March 14, 2024, at the age of 75.

She was raised on the family farm east of Chinook in the Paradise Valley and moved to Havre after high school graduation. While in Havre, she worked at numerous restaurants until her retirement. She married Stanley Hendrickson, and they enjoyed 35 years of marriage.

After retirement, Linda and Stan moved to Great Falls to be closer to both their families. She enjoyed fishing, sewing, and playing cards with her close friends at the Voyageur Apts, as well as traveling to gamble. Linda also delighted in going to the movies and amassing a large collection of Garfield items.

Linda is survived by her husband; daughter, Molly (Jarrod) Plummer of Montana City, and their three children, Hadley, Haiden, and Harrison; sisters, Judy Finley of Great Falls and Barbara (Ronald) Brown of Yuma, Arizona; brother, Tom (Julie) Finley of Chinook; sister-in-law, Vivan Rambo of Great Falls; and many nieces and nephews and their children.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.