Obituary: Lisa Ann Hemphill

Lisa Ann Hemphill passed away on January 1, 2025, in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. She was born on June 27, 1964, to Art and Joan Moe in Great Falls, Montana. Lisa attended Great Falls High School and graduated in 1981.

She was a devoted Christian and very involved in the church. One of Lisa’s favorite sayings was, “I have no worries because I know the wonderful Savior I love and serve.” She had a deep love for singing and was a member of worship teams and choirs within the church.

Lisa met Doug Hemphill at Faith Center Church in Great Falls and this is where their love story began. They married on August 3rd, 1984, at C Bar N Christian Camp. Lisa and Doug remained in Great Falls until 1990, and then relocated to Crestview, Florida where they spent their remaining 40 wonderful years together.

Lisa and Doug had one daughter, Sarah. Lisa was a dedicated and loving housewife who prioritized her family above all else. She took pride in being a caring and devoted wife and mother. She also had a passion for cooking and baking and found joy in baking wonderful goodies for her friends and family.

She is survived by her husband, Doug Hemphill; daughter, Sarah Thomas; her son-in-law James; grandchildren, Hayley and Jayce; sister, Michelle Cornellier; and brother, Kelly Moe.

