Obituary: Lois Juanita (Backa) Wirtala

Lois J. (Backa) Wirtala passed away on July 7, 2025, at the Lodge Assisted Living Center where she had resided since 2019. Lois was born on November 13, 1936, to Art and Regina (Kosola) Backa in Wheeler, Montana. After the family moved to Geyser she remained there until she moved to Great Falls in 2007. She would often say “I live in Great Falls, but Geyser is my home”.

On September 2, 1953 Lois and Donnie Wirtala were married in Fort Benton, Montana. Together they raised their three daughters, Shelley, Lori and Debbie along with their son, Allen. They worked together on the Wirtala Ranch where she enjoyed summerfallowing and raking hay.

Along with being a farmer/rancher she served as the clerk for the Geyser School and was the Clerk for the Geyser Water District. After moving to Great Falls, she was a volunteer at Benefis Hospital. Lois loved music and sports. She was an accomplished accordion and saxophone player. At a young age she played in the Backa band along with her dad. Later she formed the Saints and Sinner with sister, Sandy and Carlo Hill. Her favorite sports teams included, of course, the Geyser Wranglers, Seattle Mariners, Dallas Cowboys, and Montana State Bobcats.

Lois was extremely proud of her Finnish ancestry. She learned the Finnish language from her parents. Finn bread was always a must.

You could always find her up for a game of pitch, cribbage or pinochle. She made gifts for many using her crafting skills.

Lois is survived by her daughters, Shelley (Joe) Kolar; Lori Schwantes; Debbie (Mark) Visocan, her son, Allen (Lyndie) Wirtala and sister, Sandy (Wayne) Francom. Grandchildren include Jason (Naomi) Kolar; Patrick (Kendra) Kolar; Erin (Jeremiah) Hicks; Meghan (Steve) Grady; Josh (Michelle) Visocan; Eric (Heidi) Visocan; and Alanna Wirtala. Great Grandchildren Naya, Leo, Ayla, Garrett, Miah, Grant, Gannon, Kase and Tosten.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband Donnie in 1995, her parents, and son-in-law Gene Schwantes in 2024. Lois was laid to rest next to Donnie on July 11, 2025, at Highland Cemetery in Great Falls, Montana.

Lois’s family would like to thank the Care Partners at the Lodge for their care and compassion provided over the years. Also, thanks to the staff from Hospice for all you did this past year. All of you are truly appreciated.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 31st at 11:00 a.m. at the Geyser Community Hall. Lunch will be served. We hope you will have a memory to share. Donations in Lois’s memory may be made to the Geyser Education Foundation or a charity of your choosing.

