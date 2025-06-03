Obituary: Lois Nelson

Lois Nelson, born on January 23, 1943, in Harlem, Montana, to Rose LaTray and Lester Rattey, was a remarkable woman whose kindness and love for life touched the hearts of all who knew her. Growing up surrounded by animals and the timeless music of Elvis, Lois developed a passion for nurturing and caring for those around her.

A devoted mother, she raised six children—Bob, Jim, Ron, Jerry, and Alan—as well as her stepson, Ed, and embraced any neighbor kids who wandered into her home. Her warmth and hospitality made her house the favorite gathering place on the block, where hot meals and laughter were always plentiful.

Lois was married to Robert Lapier before finding lasting happiness with her second husband, Gaile Nelson, in 1977. That same year, she earned her teacher's license from the College of Great Falls and dedicated her career to shaping young minds in the Great Falls Public School District until her retirement in 2001. She had a profound impact on countless students, molding their lives with her guidance and compassion.

A proud member of the Little Shell Tribe, Lois was known for her ability to make everyone feel welcome and loved. After retiring, she joined the Red Hatters Society, where she enjoyed camaraderie and fun, and cherished her daily walks with her beloved dogs, Trixie and Cookie. Lois also found joy in playing bingo, where she would share laughter and stories with friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gaile Nelson; her parents, Rose Marie LaTray and Lester Rattey; her stepson, Ed; her son, Jim; her brothers, Harvey and Joe; along with her sisters, Janet Boe and Jean Tannehill.

Lois Nelson's light was extinguished too soon, but her legacy of love, laughter, and generosity will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of her family and friends.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at Giant Springs Park on June 8, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend and share their memories of her. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all whose lives she touched.

