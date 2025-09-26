Obituary: Sandra Sue Trapp

Sandra Sue Trapp passed away on September 13, 2025, in Great Falls, MT, at the age of 78.

Sue was born on June 10, 1947, in Great Falls to Edward and Bertha (Wick) Saunders. She grew up in Great Falls, graduating from Great Falls High School with the Class of 1965. That same year, she met the love of her life, Edward David Trapp. The two were married on December 22, 1965, and shared 56 wonderful years together before Edward’s passing.

Sue worked in housekeeping at a local hospital before dedicating herself to raising their three children as a homemaker. She poured her heart into her family and created a home filled with love, laughter, and adventure.

Fishing was Sue’s lifelong passion, she and Edward fished nearly every lake in Montana, always eager to launch their boat wherever they could. She also loved camping, gardening, sapphire rock hounding, and hunting for treasures at garage sales.

Many of her happiest moments were spent at the family cabin in Lincoln, MT, where they played board games, shared meals, and enjoyed the outdoors.

A creative and resourceful soul, Sue built birdhouses, tables, and even a boat shed to enhance their cabin. Indoors, she could often be found relaxing with her favorite drama series on TV.

She is survived by her son, David Trapp; her daughter, Trenna Sue Trapp; her sister, Patricia Bay; her brother, Mike Saunders; and her granddaughter, Miranda Mackenzie.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward Trapp; her son, Russell Trapp; her parents, Edward and Bertha Saunders; and her brothers, Gary, Dell, and Lyle Saunders.

