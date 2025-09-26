Obituary: Robert "Bob" Odes Delp

CMSGT Robert “Bob” Odes Delp (Ret.) was born May 19, 1929, to Lasco B. Delp and Gladys M. Townsdin in Conrad, MT.

After graduation in 1947, he worked as a Telegraph Operator for Burlington Northern before joining the United States Air Force. During that time, he wed Sylvia Idell Erickson in 1950; they remained married for 75 years.

In 1951 he joined the USAF and played a critical role in communications, early warning radar, and all things radio during the cold war. He served not only in the cold war but specifically during the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. He was very involved in un-named operations that shaped the global security we all enjoy today.

He completed basic training at Keesler AFB and served at multiple Air Bases; his remote assignments without his family were Japan, Aleutian Islands Alaska, and Thailand. His assignments with his family were in New Mexico, Washington State, Wisconsin, Malmstrom AFB Montana, Sembach and Wiesbaden Germany, then back to Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls, MT. Bob earned several accommodations and medals throughout his career. He retired in 1978 as Command Chief Master Sergeant.

After retirement he moved to Havre, Montana and operated an H&R Block office. He used his mathematical abilities and leadership acumen to help his fellow citizens. He also moved to be closer to his elderly mother who passed away in 1989, and his sister, Helen (Joe) Heavey and her two sons, Jimmy Heavey and Wayne Heavey. In 1994, Bob & Sylvia moved back to Great Falls to be closer to their kids and grandkids.

Bob was an avid HAM radio operator, advocate and mentor for others that were curious about radio and communications. He volunteered countless hours and showed incredible dedication to forwarding his knowledge to the next generation. He was also a member of Good Sam Camping Clubs in Havre and then later in Great Falls. He had a lot of stories and adventures with Good Sam.

Bob will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Sylvia; sons, Roger Delp, Gail (Adele) Delp, and daughters, Rebecca (Richard) Skinner, Constance Delp Kromarek; grandchildren, Angela (Kevin) Dusko, Lindsey (Corbin) Lehman, Christina (Nathan Whitzel) Kromarek, Leslie (Ian) Foley, Danielle (Matt) Mangold, Ashley (Aaron) Wise, Benjamin Skinner, Kevin Kromarek, and Andrew Kromarek; and great-grandchildren, Kiran Dusko, Jackson Flesch, Peter Elford, Laine Foley, Samuel Dusko, Lillia Foley, Anastasia Barber, Willow Wise, Destry Lehman, Courtlynn Lehman, and Esmae Mangold. Bob was preceded in death by both parents; his sister, Helen; brother, Jimmy Delp; and a grandson, Vincent L. Kromarek Jr.

W7ETP - “NO TRAFFIC, SIGNING OFF”

Visitation is Monday, September 29, 2025, at Schnider Funeral Home in Great Falls, MT between 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Burial will be Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Fort Harrison, MT at 1:30 p.m.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.