Obituary: Loni Anne Lucker

Loni Anne Lucker, our beloved wife, mother, aunt, sister, daughter, and friend was called home suddenly on May 6, 2024, at the tender age of 43.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 23, 2024, at Schnider Funeral Home between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Loni was born on April 10, 1981, in Great Falls, MT to Michael and Beth Lucker, their first child. Her sister, Rachel and brother, Robert soon followed.

Loni was diagnosed with diabetes mellitus type I at the age of 11 and although this affected her life dramatically, she never let it stop her from living life.

She played basketball, loved to swim, and dance. Loni had a tender heart and was always rescuing cats and bringing them home to be cared for.

Loni was a caring and nurturing person, a second mom to her sister and brother. She worked as a certified nurse’s assistant for many years. She was able to achieve a lifetime dream and graduated from Dahls Beauty Academy with a license in cosmetology.

Loni always wanted to be a mother and never stopped attempting to achieve that dream. She was blessed with two miracle sons, Micah in 2006 and Malachija in 2007 with her husband Travis Strohschein.

Loni is survived by her mother, Beth Amdahl; father, Michael Lucker; sister, Rachel Lucker; niece, Marissa Lucker-LaMere; brother, Robert (Amber) Lucker; sons, Micah and Malachija Stroschein; husband, Travis Stroschein; and many friends, Jaylene Cybele, Judy Giger, Shareece Beauchamp, Erica, and Cassidy.

