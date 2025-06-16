Obituary: Lonnie Dean Adkins

It is with great sadness to announce that Lonnie Dean Adkins passed away by his own hand on June 9, 2025, at the age of 68 in Great Falls, MT. Lonnie was born on July 24, 1956, in Pocatello, Idaho to LaVern Adkins and Dorothy Gherken. He spent his youth in Boise and graduated from Boise High School in 1974. After graduating, Lonnie moved to South Carolina to attend The Citadel where he graduated in 1978.

He was Stationed at Fort Rucker for flight training in 1978 and finished flight school at Kirkland Air Force Base in Albuquerque in 1979. He became a USAF Helicopter pilot. He then continued to Sembach Air Force Base Germany until 1982, Hurlburt Field Florida until 1985, Scott Air Force Base in Illinois through 1989, McClellan Air Force Base in California through 1993, and finally Howard Air Force Base in Panama until 1998 when he honorably discharged as a Major after 20 years of service.

Lonnie’s list of educational accomplishments was truly spectacular. He completed his Masters in Aeronautical Engineering from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. In addition to his pilot training, he also completed specialized training in Medical Intelligence, Flight Safety, Search and Rescue, Crash and Water Survival Training, and completed Squadron Officer School in Montgomery, Alabama.

For Lonnie’s second career, he went on to become a Computer Security Contractor for the US Military. He successfully completed his CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional) certification. While in this position, he moved to Spangdahlem, Germany, where he met his soulmate Rhonda. They were married in Speicher, Germany on June 18th, 2003. They moved to Scott Air Force Base in 2004 where Rhonda finished out her military service; they then moved to Great Falls, MT in 2008. Lonnie retired from Computer Security in 2022. They spent a beautiful 21 years of marriage together, building a life and many wonderful memories.

Lonnie’s biggest passion in life was motorcycles. He enjoyed collecting and fixing up vintage bikes, riding with friends and family, and seeing the world on two wheels. Lonnie also enjoyed reading, politics, traveling, hunting and spending time at their cabin. He spent many years as a Boy Scout Leader where he earned the Wood Badge and the Silver Beaver Award; he loved sharing his outdoor knowledge. He could also often be found at community events, thanks to the gentle nudging of his wife.

Lonnie is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy and his brother, Greg. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda; father, LaVern; sons, Daniel, Geoffrey, and James; stepson, Ryan Hainey; daughter, Janet Loomis; stepdaughter, Leah Hortin; and four grandchildren, Taylor, Trenton, Spencer, and Graham.

A Celebration of Life is being held on June 21, 2025, at 5PM at the VFW Post 1087 in Great Falls, Montana.

