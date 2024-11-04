Obituary: Lorna Raye (Fortner) Johns

Lorna Raye (Fortner) Johns passed away on October 27, 2024, at the age of 83 in Great Falls, Montana. Born on September 10, 1941, to Myrtle and Luther Fortner in Lake Preston South Dakota. The family later moved to Iowa where Lorna attended Washington High School in Cherokee, Iowa.

She met, married, and started a family, supporting her husband during his career in the United States Air Force. They had four children and traveled around the United States, stationed in Alaska, Illinois Montana, Nebraska, and Oklahoma to name a few. Once settled in Great Falls, she started her career as a dedicated housekeeper for several hotels in the Great Falls area.

Outside of her family and career, Lorna was actively involved in the community. She was a passionate bowler until 2014 and played significant roles in both the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Lorna also volunteered at the Heart Association, was a dedicated reader, enjoyed coloring, collecting teddy bears, and was an active member of TOPs where she recently received a certificate, celebrating being a member for over 50 years.

Lorna is survived by her sister, Sharon (Bill) Tiernan; children, Richard (Natalie) Johns of Rochester, MN, Lorraine Hersey of Great Falls, MT, Vern Johns of Wolf Point, MT, and Douglas (Melony) Johns of Silver Lake, Washington. She also leaves behind a legacy through her grandchildren Richard, Joseph, Danny, Brandy, Justina, Annabeth, Dustin, Michaela, Timothy, Justin, Nicole, Tanner, Kaitlynn, many great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.

