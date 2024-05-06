Obituary: Lorraine "Rainy" Lyle Luwe

Lorraine “Rainy” Lyle Luwe, aged 90, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on April 25, 2024. Not only was Rainy a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, friend, and second mom to many, she was also a truly unique person.

Rainy was born on September 5, 1933, in Klein, Montana to James Davis Myers and Mereille Fievet. Her early years were spent in the historic mining town with her parents and sister, Carmen, where she experienced the simplicity and resilience of life in a rock home built into the sandstone cliffs. Later, her family relocated to Great Falls, Montana, where fate would introduce her to the love of her life, Donald "Don" Luwe. They exchanged vows on May 17,1952, marking the beginning of a beautiful journey together.

Don and Rainy welcomed four beautiful children into their lives, yet tragedy struck with the passing of their first daughter at a young age. Despite this heartache, they remained steadfast in their commitment to their family, channeling their love and energy into nurturing their surviving children's dreams and aspirations. From cheering on athletic achievements to supporting their education and providing unwavering support for military endeavors, Don and Rainy’s devotion knew no bounds.

Rainy found fulfillment working in retail at Tiffany's Hallmark, where she cultivated a passion for collecting Frosty Friends Christmas ornaments and Precious Moments figurines. Her love for all things Elvis was evident in her substantial collection of memorabilia. Furthermore, Rainy's insatiable appetite for literature led her to volunteer in the book processing departments of St. Vincent de Paul and The Salvation Army, where she not only shared her enthusiasm for reading with others but also accumulated enough books to rival a small library.

Rainy was a woman of diverse interests and talents, always eager to share her passions with those around her. She sparked a love for video games in her grandchildren, patiently teaching them the intricacies of games like The Legend of Zelda and Final Fantasy. She even imparted upon her grandkids the art of how to haggle as they filled the backseat of her car with as many stuffed animals as $5 could buy during their weekly garage sale runs.

She is survived by her children, Paul Luwe (Karen Finke) of Virgin, UT, Patrick Luwe (Patricia), and Penny Reynolds (John Goodnow) of Great Falls, MT; grandchildren, Danny Luwe (Austin Pettinger), Ryan Luwe of Chicago, IL, Samie Drange (Marcus) of Billings, MT, Cassie Hedrick (Benjamin) of Meridian, ID, Megan Sanchez of Makakilo, HI, Steven Luwe (Hillary), and Sean Luwe of Great Falls, MT; great-grandchildren, Carter and Maximillian Bushman, Campbell and Macen Drange, Oliver and Evelyn Hedrick, Marcelo and Lilyana Sanchez, and Ryder and Reid Luwe.

