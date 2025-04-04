Obituary: Lorrayne Kathryn Zobrak

Lorrayne Kathryn Zobrak passed away peacefully on March 30, 2025, in Great Falls. Lorrayne was born March 23, 1937, to Fred and Louise (Haug) Poier and raised in Osnabrock, ND.

After graduating from Osnabrock High School, she earned her Standard Teaching Certificate from Moorhead State. She began her teaching career in Wolf Point before moving to Great Falls. She met her husband, Ronald Zobrak, when he was stationed at Malmstrom AFB. They married in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. As an Air Force family, they lived in Italy, Germany, Taiwan, and in several states while raising their children, Rochelle, Ronald, and Shawn. Lorrayne shared many memories of traveling overseas, entertaining, and camping. Ron died in 1979, while stationed at Minot AFB.

Lorrayne and her children moved to Great Falls where she earned her Bachelor of Education from the College of Great Falls. She took a teaching position at Wolf Point where she inspired, encouraged and motivated hundreds of students. Throughout the years, many students reached out to Lorrayne to thank her and shared favorite memories. She remembered each student fondly.

She retired to Great Falls and continued her love for children and education through her grandchildren’s activities and volunteering in their schools. She enjoyed traveling and playing cards with friends. Lorrayne never turned down an opportunity to shop. Socializing and travel were her two of her biggest passions. Lorrayne always had the ability to bring smiles and a sense of lightheartedness to the room. She was “Nana” from the first grandchild to the youngest great-grandchild, playing games and singing silly songs, hoping at least a few would try a bite of Lutefisk.

Lorrayne cherished the activities and friendships at Highgate Senior Living Center, where she took part in "Happy Hour," Pinochle, and Bingo. Her family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Highgate for their kindness, compassion, and care.

Lorrayne was a lifetime member of Eastern Star, dedicated to the causes they support: education and charitable service.

She is survived by her loving family, children, Rochelle (Art), Ronald (Rhonda), and Shawn (Angie); grandchildren, Brie Nyberg, Lacie Nyberg, Halie (Franco) Goicochea, Mitchell (Alyssa), Nathan, Taylor, Grant, Emily, and Max Zobrak, and Hannah Nyhus; great-grandchildren, Elijah and Noah Goicochea and Ava and Hudson Moore; special niece and nephew, Kathy (Mike) Schoen and Mark (Lori) Gross; many dear friends, including, Betty and Grant Nelson and Roberta (David) Nyhus. Lorrayne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ron; sister, Marlys, and brother-in-law, Leonard Gross.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge; 821 Central Avenue, Great Falls.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.