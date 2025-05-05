Obituary: Louie DeBoo

Joseph Louis DeBoo, “Louie”, 92 of Valier, passed away on May 2, 2025, of natural causes.

Louie was born in Newberg, Oregon on November 25th, 1932, to Charles and Mary DeBoo. He graduated from Valier High School and went on to join the Air Force.

Louie was married to Pat on August 14, 1964; they were married for 49 years.

Louie was a Rancher and was also a Rural Mail Carrier for the United States Postal Service for 33 years. He enjoyed going to church, camping, hunting, playing cards, trail riding, camping in the mountains, and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his sister, Carol-Jean Koontz; His sons, Chuck and Frosty, daughters, Bev, Denise, Mona and Bobbie, his son/grand Evan and his many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Louie is preceded in death by his wife Pat, sons Robert and Smiley, Grandchildren Jay and Cody and his brothers Don and Dick.

Rosaries will be held on Thursday, May 8th at 7:00 PM and the funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, May 9, 2025, both at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Valier.

